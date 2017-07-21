Edition:
Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)

PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

1.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.53
Open
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.56
Day's Low
R$ 1.51
Volume
865,100
Avg. Vol
1,258,376
52-wk High
R$ 1.84
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19

About

Paranapanema S.A. is an independent producer of primary copper. The Company's activities include the production and trade of electrolytic copper, its by-products and related services, as well as semi-manufactured copper and its alloys products. The Company's products for the copper industry include cathode, rod, drawn wire,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 844.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 545.05
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,559.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.22 10.90
ROE: -- 0.34 14.09

Latest News about PMAM3.SA

Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

SAO PAULO Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais (16.16 million pounds) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

21 Jul 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates