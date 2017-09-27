Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS)

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds * Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider ‍raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees * Says to consider ‍raising common equity tier capital worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2hkTgz5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xkl8cG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co * Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVvtJg Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank cuts 1 year MCLR to 8.15 pct * Says bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-25 bps with effect from 01.09.2017

BRIEF-Lenders led by Punjab National Bank look sell 51 pct stake in Jindal India Thermal Power-ad * Lenders led by Punjab National Bank seek to sell 51 percent stake in unlisted Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd - advertisement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

UPDATE 2-India to speed up state bank mergers for broader economic revival * Finance minister says merger proposals to come from bank boards

UPDATE 1-India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises 12 pct, below estimates * Needs 10 bln rupees extra provisioning for bankruptcy accounts

India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises, but misses estimates Aug 2 Punjab National Bank, India's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, as provisions for bad loans fell, although the profit increase was smaller than expected.