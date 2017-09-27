Edition:
Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS)

PNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

138.20INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.20 (+5.50%)
Prev Close
Rs131.00
Open
Rs131.50
Day's High
Rs141.70
Day's Low
Rs131.00
Volume
13,692,564
Avg. Vol
7,506,771
52-wk High
Rs185.80
52-wk Low
Rs112.00

About

Punjab National Bank (PNB or the Bank) is a public sector bank. The Bank provides various banking services, such as digital banking, personal banking, social banking, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) banking, agricultural banking, corporate banking, international banking or non-resident Indian (NRI), and financial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs291,638.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,127.97
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about PNBK.NS

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds

* Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider ‍raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Says to consider ‍raising common equity tier capital worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2hkTgz5 Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xkl8cG Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co

* Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVvtJg Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank cuts 1 year MCLR to 8.15 pct

* Says bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-25 bps with effect from 01.09.2017

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Lenders led by Punjab National Bank look sell 51 pct stake in Jindal India Thermal Power-ad

* Lenders led by Punjab National Bank seek to sell 51 percent stake in unlisted Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd - advertisement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

28 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-India to speed up state bank mergers for broader economic revival

* Finance minister says merger proposals to come from bank boards

23 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises 12 pct, below estimates

* Needs 10 bln rupees extra provisioning for bankruptcy accounts

02 Aug 2017

India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises, but misses estimates

Aug 2 Punjab National Bank, India's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, as provisions for bad loans fell, although the profit increase was smaller than expected.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Punjab National Bank June-qtr profit rises about 12 pct

* June quarter net profit 3.43 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.06 billion rupees year ago

02 Aug 2017
