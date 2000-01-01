Edition:
United Kingdom

PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)

PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

171.90INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.35 (+7.74%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Open
Rs161.30
Day's High
Rs177.50
Day's Low
Rs161.30
Volume
1,608,705
Avg. Vol
199,598
52-wk High
Rs177.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25

Chart for

About

PNC Infratech Limited is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The Company is primarily engaged in the areas of infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, power transmission lines, airport runways and other infrastructure activities. The Company's segments include EPC Contract... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,596.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 256.54
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates