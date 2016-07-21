Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)
PNN.L on London Stock Exchange
803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
803.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
803.50
803.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,323,184
1,323,184
52-wk High
947.23
947.23
52-wk Low
761.00
761.00
About
Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company's segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,335.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|419.61
|Dividend:
|24.87
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.24
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.95
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
- 5 dividend stocks I'd buy now
- A possible recession makes utility stocks attractive now
- Why Unilever plc, BAE Systems plc and Pennon Group plc are top income stocks!
- Can Severn Trent plc, Pennon Group plc and United Utilities Group plc provide "Brexit shelter"?
- How Pennon Group plc (3.91%) could soon yield more than GlaxoSmithKline plc (5.50%) and Rio Tinto plc (7.40%).
- Why Standard Chartered PLC, Pennon Group plc And RSA Insurance Group plc Are Set To Beat The FTSE 100