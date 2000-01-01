Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd (POLA.NS)
POLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
241.35INR
11:21am BST
241.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.10 (+6.20%)
Rs14.10 (+6.20%)
Prev Close
Rs227.25
Rs227.25
Open
Rs228.95
Rs228.95
Day's High
Rs244.90
Rs244.90
Day's Low
Rs225.15
Rs225.15
Volume
346,695
346,695
Avg. Vol
96,020
96,020
52-wk High
Rs261.70
Rs261.70
52-wk Low
Rs140.95
Rs140.95
About
Polaris Consulting and Services Limited, formerly Polaris Financial Technology Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing computer programming consultancy and related activities. Its geographical segments include United States of America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India and Rest of World (RoW). The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,487.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|102.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09