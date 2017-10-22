Polisan Holding AS (POLHO.IS)
POLHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.82TRY
22 Oct 2017
7.82TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01TL (+0.13%)
0.01TL (+0.13%)
Prev Close
7.81TL
7.81TL
Open
7.81TL
7.81TL
Day's High
7.83TL
7.83TL
Day's Low
7.72TL
7.72TL
Volume
26,198
26,198
Avg. Vol
141,888
141,888
52-wk High
10.00TL
10.00TL
52-wk Low
4.50TL
4.50TL
About
Polisan Holding AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and sale of chemicals and paints. The Company has one branch in Istanbul, six subsidiaries and one joint venture. It also offers warehouse services.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,871.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|370.00
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09