Marcopolo SA (POMO4.SA)

Brazil bus maker Marcopolo keeps factory closed after blaze SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo SA kept its biggest factory in the country closed on Monday after a fire that did not damage the assembly line there, according to the company.

UPDATE 1-Firefighters battle blaze at Brazil's biggest bus factory BRASILIA, Sept 3 A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the biggest bus factory in Brazil and firefighters were working to bring the flames under control, the factory's owner, Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo S.A., said.