Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)

BRIEF-Paramount Resources obtains shareholder approval for Trilogy merger * Paramount Resources Ltd obtains shareholder approval for merger with Trilogy‍​

BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis recommend Paramount, Trilogy shareholders vote in favor of deal * Independent proxy advisory firms recommend that Paramount and Trilogy shareholders vote for merger of Paramount and Trilogy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ewannikhil Thomas)

BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42 * Paramount Resources Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

CORRECTED-Investors up stakes in Apache betting share price could double -Barron's July 9 Apache Corp could be worth double its current stock price, some investors say, as strong management and sizeable assets have gotten a number of fund managers to place big bets on the Houston-based oil and gas producer, Barron's reported on Sunday.

Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).

BRIEF-Paramount Resources to acquire Apache Canada * Paramount Resources Ltd to acquire Apache Canada Ltd. for $459.5 million; Paramount and Trilogy Energy Corp. Agree to merge