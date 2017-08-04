Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO)
POW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
32.89CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
$32.80
Open
$32.81
Day's High
$33.06
Day's Low
$32.81
Volume
305,555
Avg. Vol
678,667
52-wk High
$33.06
52-wk Low
$28.17
About
Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has interest in the financial services, renewable energy, communications and other business sectors. Its principal asset is the controlling interest in Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial). Its segments are Great-West Lifeco Inc.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$13,261.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|414.94
|Dividend:
|0.36
|Yield (%):
|4.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.31
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.50
|14.09
BRIEF-Power Corporation Of Canada qtrly adjusted earnings/share $0.86
* Power Corporation reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends
BRIEF-Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence