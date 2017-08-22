Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral - sources LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral -sources LONDON, Aug 22 British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

UPDATE 1-Paddy Power Betfair extends losses on sluggish European growth * Departing chief says long-term strategic position sound (Adds details, share price, analyst quotes)

Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months DUBLIN Paddy Power Betfair's new chief executive Peter Jackson will take up the role within the next six to 12 months, the gambling firm's outgoing CEO said on Tuesday.

Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months DUBLIN, Aug 8 Paddy Power Betfair's new chief executive Peter Jackson will take up the role within the next six to 12 months, the gambling firm's outgoing CEO said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says H2 started in line with expectations * H1 online revenue up 10 percent year-on-year, or 15 percent excluding euro 2016, australia up 16 percent

UPDATE 1-European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners * Full euro strength impact to materialise in Q3 (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

UPDATE 1-Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high * Paddy Power Betfair slumps after CEO to leave (Updates prices at close)