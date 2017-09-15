PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)
PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
PPC Limited operates as a producer of cement, aggregates, readymix, lime and limestone and fly ash in Africa. The Company's segments include cement, lime, aggregates and readymix, and other. The Company's cement segment's activities include the mining of limestone for the manufacture and supply of cementitious products and head... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R10,139.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,591.76
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
