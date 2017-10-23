BTG Pactual Participations Ltd (PPLA11.SA)
PPLA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
1.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
1.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.02 (-1.21%)
R$ -0.02 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.65
R$ 1.65
Open
R$ 1.66
R$ 1.66
Day's High
R$ 1.66
R$ 1.66
Day's Low
R$ 1.62
R$ 1.62
Volume
88,800
88,800
Avg. Vol
739,233
739,233
52-wk High
R$ 10.71
R$ 10.71
52-wk Low
R$ 1.60
R$ 1.60
About
BTG Pactual Participations Ltd. (BTGP) is a Bermuda-based company. The Company is a sole owner of BTG Bermuda LP Holdco Ltd.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 13,935.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|595.53
|Dividend:
|0.69
|Yield (%):
|9.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.44
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.81
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.