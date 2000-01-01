Edition:
United Kingdom

Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)

PRAJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

68.75INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.75 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs68.00
Open
Rs68.25
Day's High
Rs69.70
Day's Low
Rs68.05
Volume
417,911
Avg. Vol
475,076
52-wk High
Rs90.35
52-wk Low
Rs65.00

Chart for

About

Praj Industries Limited is engaged in the business of process and project engineering. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of other special-purpose machinery not elsewhere classified (n.e.c). The Company also provides design and engineering services. It offers solutions for beverage alcohol and bioethanol plant, brewery,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs11,816.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 179.85
Dividend: 1.62
Yield (%): 2.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates