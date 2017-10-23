Prumo Logistica SA (PRML3.SA)
PRML3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.08BRL
23 Oct 2017
11.08BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.11 (+1.00%)
R$ 0.11 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.97
R$ 10.97
Open
R$ 11.05
R$ 11.05
Day's High
R$ 11.08
R$ 11.08
Day's Low
R$ 10.99
R$ 10.99
Volume
16,100
16,100
Avg. Vol
276,748
276,748
52-wk High
R$ 11.50
R$ 11.50
52-wk Low
R$ 6.22
R$ 6.22
About
Prumo Logistica SA, formerly LLX Logistica SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in provision of port services. The Company builds and develops the Acu Port, located in Sao Joao da Barra, Brazil. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Yard Management, T-Oil and Other. The Yard Management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,079.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|376.02
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.55
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.