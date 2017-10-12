Kering SA (PRTP.PA)

Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur PARIS Italy's Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives amid pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.

LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts third-quarter sales PARIS LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods company, on Tuesday said the months ahead might be bumpier after producing stronger than expected sales growth in the third quarter which sent its shares towards record highs. |

UPDATE 2-LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts Q3 sales * LVMH points to tougher comparisons, cognac blip in Q4 (Recasts and updates following conference call with analysts)

European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close LONDON European bourses ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a possible unilateral declaration of independence at the Catalan parliament, which, it is anticipated, would lead to turmoil on Spanish markets and beyond.

European shares falter, LVMH helps luxury sector shine LONDON European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.

