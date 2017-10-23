Edition:
United Kingdom

Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

PRU.L on London Stock Exchange

1,885.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,885.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,757,029
52-wk High
1,891.00
52-wk Low
1,290.00

Chart for

About

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £47,037.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,585.89
Dividend: 14.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about PRU.L

Fitch Rates Prudential's Subordinated Notes 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Prudential Plc's (Prudential) USD750 million issue of subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB+'. The notes are rated three notches below Prudential's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', which has a Stable Outlook, to reflect their subordination and loss-absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Tier 2 subordinated notes carry a coupon

23 Oct 2017

Norway's wealth fund objects to UK relaxing share listing rules for state firms

LONDON/OSLO Norway's $1 trillion (£758.73 billion) sovereign wealth fund has urged Britain's financial markets regulator to rethink proposed changes to its share listing rules to allow a new category of listing for state-backed firms which give smaller investors less say on corporate governance.

18 Oct 2017

Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 million: sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Prudential Plc has kicked off the sale of its Vietnam consumer finance unit, which could fetch up to $150 million, as the UK firm sharpens focus on its core insurance business in the Southeast Asian nation, people familiar with the process said.

04 Oct 2017

Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 million - sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Prudential Plc has kicked off the sale of its Vietnam consumer finance unit, which could fetch up to $150 million (113.06 million pounds), as the UK firm sharpens focus on its core insurance business in the Southeast Asian nation, people familiar with the process said.

04 Oct 2017

Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 mln - sources

* Interested buyers include PE firms, financial services firms

04 Oct 2017

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO

UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

08 Sep 2017

MOVES-Direct Line Insurance names Prudential exec as CFO

Sept 8 UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

08 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line brings on Prudential exec as new finance head

* ‍Penny James to succeed John Reizenstein as CFO of Direct Line Group​

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Allianz buys Nigerian insurer for $35 mln in African push

LAGOS, Aug 30 Germany's Allianz plans to pay $35 million for 98 percent stake in Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance in a push for growth in Africa, where many people are uninsured.

30 Aug 2017

Allianz buys Nigerian insurer in African push

LAGOS, Aug 30 Germany's Allianz said on Wednesday it is buying control of Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance Plc in a push for growth in Africa, where many people are uninsured.

30 Aug 2017
» More PRU.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More PRU.L Market Views