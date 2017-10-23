Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

Fitch Rates Prudential's Subordinated Notes 'BBB+' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Prudential Plc's (Prudential) USD750 million issue of subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB+'. The notes are rated three notches below Prudential's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', which has a Stable Outlook, to reflect their subordination and loss-absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Tier 2 subordinated notes carry a coupon

Norway's wealth fund objects to UK relaxing share listing rules for state firms LONDON/OSLO Norway's $1 trillion (£758.73 billion) sovereign wealth fund has urged Britain's financial markets regulator to rethink proposed changes to its share listing rules to allow a new category of listing for state-backed firms which give smaller investors less say on corporate governance.

Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 million: sources HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Prudential Plc has kicked off the sale of its Vietnam consumer finance unit, which could fetch up to $150 million, as the UK firm sharpens focus on its core insurance business in the Southeast Asian nation, people familiar with the process said.

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

UPDATE 1-Allianz buys Nigerian insurer for $35 mln in African push LAGOS, Aug 30 Germany's Allianz plans to pay $35 million for 98 percent stake in Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance in a push for growth in Africa, where many people are uninsured.