Edition:
United Kingdom

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

PSHG_p.DE on Xetra

58.55EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.20 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
€57.35
Open
€57.37
Day's High
€58.55
Day's Low
€57.21
Volume
485,047
Avg. Vol
501,483
52-wk High
€58.98
52-wk Low
€44.11

Chart for

About

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the automobile manufacture industry. The Company is engaged in the holding and managing of its investments in Volkswagen AG, through which the Company manages twelve motor brands from seven European countries: Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, Skoda,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,451.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.12
Dividend: 1.01
Yield (%): 1.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about PSHG_p.DE

Bentley picks former JLR strategy boss as next CEO

BERLIN British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has hired Adrian Hallmark, former head of strategy at British rival Jaguar Land Rover to become its new chief executive, it said.

20 Oct 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

12 Oct 2017

Porsche seeks 200 million euro damages from Audi over dieselgate: Bild

BERLIN Volkswagen's Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros ($234 million) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

06 Oct 2017

Porsche seeks 200 mln euro damages from Audi over dieselgate -Bild

BERLIN Volkswagen's Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros (179.21 million pounds) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

06 Oct 2017

VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 billion after another charge

HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen is taking another $3 billion charge to fix diesel engines in the United States, lifting the total bill for its emissions-test cheating scandal to around $30 billion (22.43 billion pounds).

29 Sep 2017

VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 billion after another charge

HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen is taking another $3 billion charge to fix diesel engines in the United States, lifting the total bill for its emissions-test cheating scandal to around $30 billion.

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 bln after another charge

* Shares down as much as 3 percent (Adds analyst comments, detail and background)

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions

* Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung enter into a framework agreement with Porsche

* Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung have recently entered into a framework agreement with Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche Ag

28 Sep 2017

German exporters unfazed by stronger euro, car sector less upbeat: Ifo

BERLIN German exporters have become more optimistic about their business prospects as soaring demand from other euro zone countries helps offset worries about the strengthening currency, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017
» More PSHG_p.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates