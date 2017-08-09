Edition:
Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

PSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.64CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$17.73
Open
$17.75
Day's High
$17.80
Day's Low
$17.56
Volume
83,116
Avg. Vol
80,795
52-wk High
$22.36
52-wk Low
$14.79

Pason Systems Inc. is a Canada-based global provider of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The Company's geographical segments include Canada, the United States, and International. The International segment includes Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East. The Company's... (more)

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,563.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.86
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 3.69

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

BRIEF-Pason reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates