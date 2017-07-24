PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)
PSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
31.78CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
$31.77
Open
$31.84
Day's High
$31.94
Day's Low
$31.62
Volume
368,234
Avg. Vol
434,461
52-wk High
$34.32
52-wk Low
$27.10
About
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company's properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$7,492.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|236.28
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|2.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-PrairieSky announces second quarter 2017 results
* PrairieSky Royalty Ltd qtrly funds from operations of $0.32 per share
BRIEF-Prairiesky reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.32
* Q2 revenue C$102.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Land sales surge in Alberta as producers rush into new shale pocket
CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 Alberta oil and gas land sales have reached levels not seen since 2014 thanks to a rush to buy land in an oil-rich pocket of the Duvernay shale play that was until recently written off as being uneconomic.
BRIEF-Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid
* Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids