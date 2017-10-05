Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

BRIEF-Pearson completes sale of 22 pct stake in Penguin Random House * ‍HAS TODAY COMPLETED SALE OF A 22 PCT STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VENTURE TO OUR PARTNER BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 million English language unit -sources HONG KONG/LONDON North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BRIEF-Pearson says to sell Global Education business * COMPLETED DISPOSAL, TOGETHER WITH SALE OF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY ASSETS, IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE GROSS CASH PROCEEDS TO PEARSON IN REGION OF $80M