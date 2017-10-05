Pearson PLC (PSON.L)
695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
695.50
--
--
--
--
3,411,045
832.50
552.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,181.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|823.05
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.03
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.72
|14.09
BRIEF-Pearson completes sale of 22 pct stake in Penguin Random House
* HAS TODAY COMPLETED SALE OF A 22 PCT STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VENTURE TO OUR PARTNER BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 million English language unit -sources
HONG KONG/LONDON North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 mln English language unit -sources
HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 22 North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
BRIEF-Pearson says to sell Global Education business
* COMPLETED DISPOSAL, TOGETHER WITH SALE OF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY ASSETS, IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE GROSS CASH PROCEEDS TO PEARSON IN REGION OF $80M
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 12
July 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
