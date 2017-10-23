Edition:
United Kingdom

Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)

PSSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

38.06BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.39 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.45
Open
R$ 38.73
Day's High
R$ 38.74
Day's Low
R$ 38.00
Volume
243,400
Avg. Vol
556,480
52-wk High
R$ 40.29
52-wk Low
R$ 25.32

Chart for

About

Porto Seguro SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automobile insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Car insurance, which offers automobile insurance products; Health insurance and plans, which provides health and dental insurance policies and healthcare plans; Life... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 12,362.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 323.29
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 3.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates