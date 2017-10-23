PBG SA (PTBL3.SA)
PTBL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
5.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
5.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.06 (+1.02%)
R$ 0.06 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.87
R$ 5.87
Open
R$ 5.87
R$ 5.87
Day's High
R$ 5.99
R$ 5.99
Day's Low
R$ 5.80
R$ 5.80
Volume
575,900
575,900
Avg. Vol
608,300
608,300
52-wk High
R$ 5.99
R$ 5.99
52-wk Low
R$ 1.90
R$ 1.90
About
PBG SA, formerly Portobello SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the production and commercialization of ceramic products. The Company’s portfolio includes flooring, technical and enameled porcelain tiles, decorative pieces, mosaics, products for the coating of internal walls and external facades, among others.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 870.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|158.49
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|1.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09