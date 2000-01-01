PTC India Ltd (PTCI.NS)
PTCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
119.25INR
11:13am BST
119.25INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.21%)
Rs0.25 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs119.00
Rs119.00
Open
Rs119.45
Rs119.45
Day's High
Rs120.65
Rs120.65
Day's Low
Rs118.30
Rs118.30
Volume
1,604,515
1,604,515
Avg. Vol
2,639,644
2,639,644
52-wk High
Rs130.45
Rs130.45
52-wk Low
Rs66.65
Rs66.65
About
PTC India Limited (PTC) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of power and investment. It is involved in the trading of electricity and offers power trading solutions in India. Its segments include Power and Investment. It offers business solutions for generators, utilities, cross border solutions, PTC... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,941.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|296.01
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09