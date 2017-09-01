PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)
PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
PTC India Financial Services Limited is an infrastructure finance company. The Company provides financial services to the entities in energy value chain. The Company invests in equity and/or extending debt to power projects in generation, transmission, distribution, and fuel sources, fuel related infrastructure, including gas... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|22.56
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|1.09
|ROE:
|4.64
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 792.1 million rupees versus profit 674.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago