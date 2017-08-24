Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
932.00
--
--
--
--
1,391,034
1,020.00
757.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,002.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|317.34
|Dividend:
|10.64
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
BRIEF-Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance
* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NOT ADJUSTED NET PROFIT) AT 170.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 143.8 MILLION EUROS (NOT 79.5 MILLION EUROS) YEAR AGO
Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance
Gambling technology company Playtech reported half-year revenue up nearly 25 percent on a strong performance by its flagship Casino offering and benefits from recent acquisitions.
UPDATE 1-Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance
Aug 24 British gambling technology company Playtech reported half-year revenue up nearly 25 percent on a strong performance by its flagship Casino offering and benefits from recent acquisitions.
Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance
Aug 24 Gambling technology company Playtech reported half-year revenue up nearly 25 percent on a strong performance by its flagship Casino offering and benefits from recent acquisitions.
UK's Playtech to buy some ACM Group assets to grow financials unit
Playtech Plc will buy technology, intellectual property and some customer assets from ACM Group as the gambling technology company looks to build on its financials division.
Playtech to buy some ACM Group assets to grow financials unit
Playtech Plc will buy technology, intellectual property and some customer assets from ACM Group as the gambling technology company looks to build on its financials division.
UK's Playtech to buy some ACM Group assets to grow financials unit
Aug 23 Playtech Plc will buy technology, intellectual property and some customer assets from ACM Group as the gambling technology company looks to build on its financials division.
BRIEF-Playtech buys broker ACM Group for up to $150 mln
* Acquisition of acm group limited assets to enhance financials b2b offering
BRIEF-Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing
* Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co
Earnings vs. Estimates
- 3 great shares to buy after today's results?
- Should you buy Rio Tinto plc, PlayTech plc and B&M European Value Retail SA following today's news?
- Are Ladbrokes PLC, William Hill plc Or Playtech PLC Worth A Flutter?
- Do The Latest Results Make Redde PLC, Playtech PLC And Spirent Communications Plc Top Growth Buys?
- Are Ocado Group Plc, Anglo American Plc & Playtech Plc Set To Soar?
- As Playtech PLC's Bid For Plus500 Ltd Fails, Is Either A Buy?