Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings * Publicis, Unilever, Kion Q3 disappoint (Updates prices at close, adds detail and quote)

Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts PARIS French advertising agency Publicis , facing fierce new competition with the growth in online advertising, posted third-quarter sales on Thursday that missed market forecasts and sent its shares lower.

European shares dip as new batch of Q3 earnings unveils disappointments LONDON, Oct 19 European shares edged down across most bourses and sectors on Thursday as a new batch of third-quarter results brought in some disappointments to investors, notably forecast misses from France's Publicis, Dutch-British Unilever and Germany's Kion.

Publicis advertises stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S. PARIS, Oct 19 Advertising group Publicis expressed confidence for the second half of 2017 despite what it called a "challenging environment" for clients, stating that doing more digital consultancy work would help deliver solid results.

