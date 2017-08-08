Edition:
Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)

PUR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.16CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$5.09
Open
$5.10
Day's High
$5.21
Day's Low
$5.09
Volume
16,791
Avg. Vol
50,020
52-wk High
$5.95
52-wk Low
$3.90

Chart for

About

Pure Technologies Ltd. (Pure) is engaged in the development and application of technologies for inspection, monitoring and management of physical infrastructure, including water and hydrocarbon pipelines, buildings and bridges. The Company's segments include Americas, International and PureHM. Its technologies include SoundPrint... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): $291.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 54.74
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 2.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about PUR.TO

BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years

* Pure Technologies - unit ‍awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia

* Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration

* Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Apr 2017
