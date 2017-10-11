Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches 7-1/2-month high, Pretium Resources soars TORONTO, Oct 11 Canada's benchmark stock index touched a 7-1/2-month high on Wednesday, led by a surge in shares of Pretium Resources Inc as well as modest gains in the heavily-weighted financial services group.

BRIEF-Pretium Resources - ‍Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3​ * Pretium Resources Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

LPC: Pretium Partners to acquire credit manager Valcour Capital July 21 Investment firm Pretium Partners has agreed to acquire credit manager Valcour Capital Management, which has about US$1bn in assets, according to an investor letter.

BRIEF-Pretivm to complete C$5 mln flow-through share private placement * Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow-through share private placement