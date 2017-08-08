PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)
PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,420.85INR
11:11am BST
1,420.85INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.10 (+0.36%)
Rs5.10 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs1,415.75
Rs1,415.75
Open
Rs1,420.00
Rs1,420.00
Day's High
Rs1,448.00
Rs1,448.00
Day's Low
Rs1,413.80
Rs1,413.80
Volume
333,438
333,438
Avg. Vol
220,040
220,040
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20
Rs1,006.20
About
PVR Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is a film entertainment company, which is engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. The Company has organized its operations into three business segments: Movie exhibition, Movie Production & Distribution, and Others. Its Others segment includes bowling,... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|50.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.03
|14.09
BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
BRIEF-India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's PVR seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugiL6R) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.