Edition:
United Kingdom

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs132.40
Open
Rs132.90
Day's High
Rs132.90
Day's Low
Rs130.50
Volume
3,254,846
Avg. Vol
5,378,101
52-wk High
Rs168.90
52-wk Low
Rs103.15

Chart for

About

Power Finance Corporation Limited is a non-banking financial company engaged in business of financing companies. The Company's principal products/services include interest on loans and income from other services. The Company's principal business is to provide financial assistance to the power sector. Its fund-based financial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs330,538.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,640.08
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 6.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.09 10.90
ROE: -- 4.64 14.09

Latest News about PWFC.NS

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds

* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds upto INR 650 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2eGZfdu Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp June-qtr profit down about 17 pct

* June quarter profit from continuing operations 14.29 billion rupees

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​

* Says to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops

* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees

29 May 2017
» More PWFC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates