Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)
PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.65EUR
3:40pm BST
15.65EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-1.07%)
€-0.17 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
€15.82
€15.82
Open
€15.78
€15.78
Day's High
€15.92
€15.92
Day's Low
€15.62
€15.62
Volume
9,197
9,197
Avg. Vol
17,701
17,701
52-wk High
€17.52
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79
€11.79
About
Haulotte Group SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture of lifting and earth moving equipment. It operates through three business divisions: manufacture and sale of lifting equipment, rental of lifting equipment and providing services such as financing, spare parts, repairs, training and technical assistance. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€539.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.37
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|1.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09