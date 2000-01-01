Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU.WA)
PZU.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
46.49PLN
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)
-0.43zł (-0.92%)
Prev Close
46.92zł
Open
46.70zł
Day's High
46.87zł
Day's Low
46.22zł
Volume
360,526
Avg. Vol
1,587,299
52-wk High
49.51zł
52-wk Low
25.93zł
About
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU SA) is a Poland-based joint stock company operating in the sectors of property and casualty insurance. PZU SA is the parent company for numerous entities comprising the PZU Group. The Company provides property and casualty insurance in terms of gross written premiums, with motor insurance... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł39,955.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|863.52
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|3.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09