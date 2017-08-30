Edition:
United Kingdom

Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)

QBRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.40CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$48.20
Open
$48.14
Day's High
$48.44
Day's Low
$47.98
Volume
108,723
Avg. Vol
173,632
52-wk High
$49.06
52-wk Low
$35.31

Chart for

About

Quebecor Inc. is a telecommunications and media company. The Company's segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,717.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 120.39
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about QBRb.TO

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - August 30

Aug 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09

* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec

* Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec

06 Jul 2017
» More QBRb.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates