Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)
QBRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
48.40CAD
9:00pm BST
48.40CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.41%)
$0.20 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$48.20
$48.20
Open
$48.14
$48.14
Day's High
$48.44
$48.44
Day's Low
$47.98
$47.98
Volume
108,723
108,723
Avg. Vol
173,632
173,632
52-wk High
$49.06
$49.06
52-wk Low
$35.31
$35.31
About
Quebecor Inc. is a telecommunications and media company. The Company's segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,717.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.39
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - August 30
Aug 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09
* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017
BRIEF-Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec
* Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec