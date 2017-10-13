Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)
2.23CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.45%)
$2.22
$2.20
$2.26
$2.20
182,289
231,598
$2.94
$1.55
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$239.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.63
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|2.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|18.10
|14.09
BRIEF-WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO
* WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT
BRIEF-WiLan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mimaki
* Wi-Lan Inc - consideration paid to WiLan and all other terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Quarterhill provides Q3 financial update
* Quarterhill Inc - q3 2017 revenues expected to be in range of $72.5 to $82.5 million
BRIEF-Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement
* Subsidiary Wi-LAN inc has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
BRIEF-Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract
* International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract
BRIEF-Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd
* Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd
BRIEF-Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility
* Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility
BRIEF-Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac
* Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential
BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract
* International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract
BRIEF-Wilan, a quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon
* Wilan, a Quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon