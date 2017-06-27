Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)
835.20INR
835.20INR
Rs5.00 (+0.60%)
Rs830.20
Rs830.75
Rs847.70
Rs826.00
31,089
59,765
Rs970.00
Rs515.00
About
Quess Corp Limited is engaged in the business of temporary staffing services, executive search, recruitment services, housekeeping and facility management services, including engineering services, food services and skill development. The Company's segments include People & Services (P&S), Global Technology Services (GTS),... (more)
Overall
Financials
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
* Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited