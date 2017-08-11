Edition:
United Kingdom

Rational AG (RAAG.DE)

RAAG.DE on Xetra

556.15EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-7.60 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
€563.75
Open
€560.00
Day's High
€560.00
Day's Low
€551.00
Volume
6,946
Avg. Vol
8,179
52-wk High
€596.35
52-wk Low
€405.35

Chart for

About

Rational AG is a Germany-based company that provides technology products for thermal food preparation for industrial and commercial kitchens. It operates through two segments: Through the RATIONAL segment, the Company offers the SelfCookingCenter 5 Senses, a steamer that works as hot air oven, stove or boiling pan. The FRIMA... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.17
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,562.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11.37
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 1.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about RAAG.DE

BRIEF-Rational names new chairman, extends CEO's contract

* ‍Says Walter Kurtz elected as new chairman of supervisory board​

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rational H1 ‍EBIT up at 83.8 million euros

* ‍SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 331.1 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS (2016: 283.1 MILLION EUROS), UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

08 Aug 2017

German kitchen tool maker Rational raises sales forecast

FRANKFURT, July 11 Germany's Rational, a maker of hot food preparation tools for professional kitchens, said it raised its 2017 sales outlook on Tuesday thanks to large orders from North America.

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Rational Q1 profit after tax up 38 pct at 33.7 mln euros

* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)

03 May 2017
» More RAAG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates