Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)
RADC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.75INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.55 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs224.30
Open
Rs225.70
Day's High
Rs226.30
Day's Low
Rs212.40
Volume
2,419,764
Avg. Vol
1,064,182
52-wk High
Rs229.30
52-wk Low
Rs105.50
About
Radico Khaitan Limited manufactures alcohol and alcoholic products. The Company operates through the segment of liquor and related products. It offers various brands of Whisky, including 8PM Whisky, Royal Whytehall Whisky and After Dark Whisky; Rum, including Contessa Rum and 8PM Bermuda Rum; Brandy, including Old Admiral... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,987.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|133.14
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter profit from continuing operations 286 million rupees versus 225.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises
* June quarter net PAT from continuing operations 256.9 million rupees versus 220.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees