Raia Drogasil SA (RADL3.SA)
RADL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
76.16BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Raia Drogasil SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in retail sales of medications, specialty medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. The Company’s sales are carried out by over 860 stores, located in the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Parana, Goias, Espirito... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 26,024.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|330.39
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09