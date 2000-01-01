Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)
RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
245.00INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs22.70 (+10.21%)
Prev Close
Rs222.30
Open
Rs223.35
Day's High
Rs251.80
Day's Low
Rs218.00
Volume
10,071,870
Avg. Vol
2,677,322
52-wk High
Rs251.80
52-wk Low
Rs42.00
About
Rain Industries Limited (RIL) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of carbon products, chemicals and cement. The Company operates through three segments: Carbon Products, Chemicals and Cement. The Carbon Products segment consists of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), Green Petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs60,693.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|336.35
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09