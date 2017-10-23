Edition:
Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)

RAIL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.27BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.25 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.52
Open
R$ 13.55
Day's High
R$ 13.57
Day's Low
R$ 13.25
Volume
4,078,000
Avg. Vol
9,362,275
52-wk High
R$ 13.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08

About

Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the integrated logistics operations. The Company primarily provides multimodal transportation services through roads and rails. It focuses on the sugar, fertilizers and bulk shipment. Its logistics chain comprises: cargo load in customer's facility, road... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ --
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,339.02
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 71.58 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.85 10.90
ROE: -- 7.52 14.09

Latest News about RAIL3.SA

BRIEF-GE Transportation announces agreement with Rumo​

* Through agreement, co will implement trip optimizer on Rumo's locomotive fleet that runs on North and Sao Paulo lines

23 Oct 2017

Brazil's Rumo eyeing $1 bln loan from BNDES, says CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazil logistics operator Rumo SA expects to get a 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion) loan from state bank BNDES in coming days, its Chief Executive Julio Fontana said at a press conference on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Exclusive: Brazil soy trader offers assets to CHS, Bunge in bankruptcy case - sources

SAO PAULO Brazilian soy trader Seara Industria has offered logistics assets to creditors including U.S. trader Bunge Ltd and U.S. agricultural cooperative CHS Inc in a bid to resolve bankruptcy proceedings, according to two people involved in the matter.

26 Sep 2017

Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian logistics operator Rumo SA has hired five banks to help underwrite an upcoming share sale, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.

25 Sep 2017

Brazil's Rumo plans $829 million share offer to cut debt

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Rumo SA plans to sell as much as 2.63 billion reais ($829 million) in new shares as the Brazilian transportation and logistics company aims to reduce a heavy debt burden.

22 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates