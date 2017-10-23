Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)

BRIEF-GE Transportation announces agreement with Rumo​ * Through agreement, co will implement trip optimizer on Rumo's locomotive fleet that runs on North and Sao Paulo lines

Brazil's Rumo eyeing $1 bln loan from BNDES, says CEO SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazil logistics operator Rumo SA expects to get a 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion) loan from state bank BNDES in coming days, its Chief Executive Julio Fontana said at a press conference on Monday.

Exclusive: Brazil soy trader offers assets to CHS, Bunge in bankruptcy case - sources SAO PAULO Brazilian soy trader Seara Industria has offered logistics assets to creditors including U.S. trader Bunge Ltd and U.S. agricultural cooperative CHS Inc in a bid to resolve bankruptcy proceedings, according to two people involved in the matter.

Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian logistics operator Rumo SA has hired five banks to help underwrite an upcoming share sale, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.