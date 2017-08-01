Edition:
Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

52.07EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.63 (-4.81%)
Prev Close
€54.70
Open
€53.90
Day's High
€53.95
Day's Low
€51.62
Volume
598,174
Avg. Vol
584,405
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60

Randstad Holding NV is a staffing services provider based in the Netherlands. It has three main service concepts: The Staffing concept recruits workers with secondary education through temporary or permanent placement, as well as offers human resources (HR) solutions, including payroll services, outplacement, outsourcing and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,570.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.26
Dividend: 1.89
Yield (%): 3.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.33 10.90
ROE: -- 15.57 14.09

