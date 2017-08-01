Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
52.07EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-2.63 (-4.81%)
Prev Close
€54.70
Open
€53.90
Day's High
€53.95
Day's Low
€51.62
Volume
598,174
Avg. Vol
584,405
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60
About
Randstad Holding NV is a staffing services provider based in the Netherlands. It has three main service concepts: The Staffing concept recruits workers with secondary education through temporary or permanent placement, as well as offers human resources (HR) solutions, including payroll services, outplacement, outsourcing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,570.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|183.26
|Dividend:
|1.89
|Yield (%):
|3.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|39.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.33
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.57
|14.09
Broad European recovery drives Randstad's third-quarter growth
AMSTERDAM Randstad , the world's second-largest staffing company, said core profit and sales had grown in line with expectations in the third quarter, with a broad European economic recovery driving the improvement.
BRIEF-Gooroo Ventures enters into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad
* Entered into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore
* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.