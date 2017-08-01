Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

Broad European recovery drives Randstad's third-quarter growth AMSTERDAM Randstad , the world's second-largest staffing company, said core profit and sales had grown in line with expectations in the third quarter, with a broad European economic recovery driving the improvement.

BRIEF-Gooroo Ventures ‍enters into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad​ * ‍Entered into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad​

BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore * Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore