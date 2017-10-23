Edition:
United Kingdom

Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes (RAPT4.SA)

RAPT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

7.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.22 (-2.80%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.85
Open
R$ 7.95
Day's High
R$ 7.95
Day's Low
R$ 7.61
Volume
685,200
Avg. Vol
1,455,553
52-wk High
R$ 8.05
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26

Chart for

About

Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes, formerly Randon Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of heavy vehicles and parts. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Railway wagons and vehicles, which focuses on the production and distribution of various wagon... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,386.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 345.78
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 0.59

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.75 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.01 10.90
ROE: -- 9.80 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates