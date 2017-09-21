RASSINI A (RASSINIA.MX)
RASSINIA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
33.70MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$33.65
Open
$34.13
Day's High
$34.13
Day's Low
$33.60
Volume
94,200
Avg. Vol
74,838
52-wk High
$45.99
52-wk Low
$33.00
About
Rassini SAB de CV, formerly Sanluis Corporacion SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the manufacture of auto parts. The Company designs and manufactures suspension and brake system components for pick-ups, sports utility vehicles and automobiles. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Brakes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$12,089.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.56
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|5.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
