Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)
2,588.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,588.00
--
--
--
--
47,285
2,842.00
1,745.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,337.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|51.25
|Dividend:
|22.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
Smith & Williamson to pursue listing after ditching Rathbones merger
Wealth manager Smith & Williamson (S&W) plans to pursue a potential stock listing after its merger talks with rival Rathbone Brothers collapsed on Thursday.
Rathbone Brothers terminates merger talks with Smith & Williamson
Aug 31 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Thursday that it had terminated talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all-share merger. Rathbone said it would incur a charge of about 5 million pounds ($6.45 million) in 2017 for the expenses related to the merger talks. The company had said earlier this month that it was in exclusive merger talks with Smith & Williamson. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengalu
UK's Rathbone Brothers says in merger talks with Smith & Williamson
LONDON British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Saturday it was in exclusive talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all share merger.
LONDON, Aug 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Saturday it was in exclusive talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all share merger.
LONDON Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers is in advanced talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith and Williamson about a 2 billion pound merger, Sky News reported on Saturday.
LONDON, Aug 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers is in advanced talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith and Williamson about a 2 billion pound ($2.6 billion) merger, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets first quarter market boost
LONDON British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
