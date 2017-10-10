Edition:
RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)

RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

536.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.60 (+1.63%)
Prev Close
Rs527.55
Open
Rs529.00
Day's High
Rs538.50
Day's Low
Rs525.50
Volume
1,815,137
Avg. Vol
1,495,546
52-wk High
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.40

RBL Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, agriculture finance and financial inclusion, treasury operations and other banking related activities. The Bank's segments include Corporate/Wholesale Banking, which... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs214,444.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 415.59
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 0.35

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit

* RBL Bank is providing credit facilities for 587 million rupees to Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ga9DOK Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees

* Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion Source text: [RBL Bank has successfully completed the capital infusion of Rs. 1680 Cr. from a set of marquee domestic and international investors. The Bank has issued 32,621,354 equity shares on preferential basis at a price of Rs 515 per share.] Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps

* Varam Capital-RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank approves issue of 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis

* Says approved issue of 32.6 million equity shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank seeks members' nod for issue of debt securities worth up to 25 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing powers to up to 150 billion rupees

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-RBL Bank March-qtr profit up about 55 pct

* March quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees versus 841.8 million rupees year ago

02 May 2017
