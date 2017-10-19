Edition:
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

RB.L on London Stock Exchange

6,600.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
6,600.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,427,331
52-wk High
8,110.43
52-wk Low
6,496.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company's segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): £48,095.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 703.57
Dividend: 66.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

19 Oct 2017

FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip

LONDON British mid-caps jumped to a record closing level on Wednesday as investors grew more comfortable with the smaller, more domestically-focused stocks, while the FTSE 100 held its ground as third quarter earnings trickled in.

18 Oct 2017

Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates

LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates

* Q3 like for like sales down 1 pct, miss estimates (Adds comments from analyst, Breakingviews link)

18 Oct 2017

FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip

LONDON, Oct 18 The UK's top share index held its ground on Wednesday as third quarter earnings trickled in, with shares in Reckitt Benckiser dipping after a disappointing update.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

18 Oct 2017

Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus

LONDON Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing

* JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

03 Oct 2017
