Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19 Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip LONDON British mid-caps jumped to a record closing level on Wednesday as investors grew more comfortable with the smaller, more domestically-focused stocks, while the FTSE 100 held its ground as third quarter earnings trickled in.

Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

UPDATE 3-Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates * Q3 like for like sales down 1 pct, miss estimates (Adds comments from analyst, Breakingviews link)

FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip LONDON, Oct 18 The UK's top share index held its ground on Wednesday as third quarter earnings trickled in, with shares in Reckitt Benckiser dipping after a disappointing update.

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments * Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus LONDON Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.

Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus LONDON, Oct 18 Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.