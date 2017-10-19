Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)
6,600.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
6,600.00
--
--
--
--
1,427,331
8,110.43
6,496.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£48,095.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|703.57
|Dividend:
|66.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19
Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
LONDON British mid-caps jumped to a record closing level on Wednesday as investors grew more comfortable with the smaller, more domestically-focused stocks, while the FTSE 100 held its ground as third quarter earnings trickled in.
Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates
LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.
UPDATE 3-Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates
* Q3 like for like sales down 1 pct, miss estimates (Adds comments from analyst, Breakingviews link)
FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip
LONDON, Oct 18 The UK's top share index held its ground on Wednesday as third quarter earnings trickled in, with shares in Reckitt Benckiser dipping after a disappointing update.
BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets
Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus
LONDON Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.
BRIEF-JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing
* JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
