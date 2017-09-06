Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)
RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,100.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited is a mid-tier platinum group metals producer. The Company operates the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) through a joint venture (BRPM JV) and is engaged in developing Styldrift I Project located in the North West province of South Africa. Its segments include BRPM mining segment, Styldrift... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,153.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.96
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces proposed sale of Maseve mine
BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng Platinum says in talks that may effect share price
* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM -SUBMITTED CONDITIONAL NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR TRANSACTION WITH PLATINUM GROUP METALS RELATING TO ITS MASEVE BUSINESS