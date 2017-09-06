Edition:
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)

RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,100.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-48.00 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
3,148.00
Open
3,100.00
Day's High
3,124.00
Day's Low
3,100.00
Volume
46,649
Avg. Vol
57,305
52-wk High
4,600.00
52-wk Low
2,650.00

About

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited is a mid-tier platinum group metals producer. The Company operates the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) through a joint venture (BRPM JV) and is engaged in developing Styldrift I Project located in the North West province of South Africa. Its segments include BRPM mining segment, Styldrift... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): R7,153.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 195.96
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates