Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)
279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
279.50
--
--
--
--
11,806,894
286.20
180.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£32,608.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11,962.11
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
FCA weighs further action over RBS small business treatment
LONDON Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.
UPDATE 1-Britain's FCA weighs further action over RBS small business treatment
LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.
RBS keeps compensation pot for restructuring claims at 400 mln pounds
LONDON, Oct 23 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday the potential bill for claims against its small business restructuring division will remain at 400 million pounds ($528 million) after misconduct allegations against it were dismissed by Britain's financial regulator.
BRIEF-UK's FCA updates on review of RBS's treatment of SME customers
* UK'S FCA - UPDATE ON THE FCA'S REVIEW OF RBS'S TREATMENT OF SME CUSTOMERS REFERRED TO ITS GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING GROUP
Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn
LONDON Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.
UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn
LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.
British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report
LONDON Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, MPs said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 1-British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report
LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report
LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report into the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
Queen's bank goes for younger clients as rivals try to steal crown
LONDON After three centuries as banker to Britain's rich and famous, from Charles Dickens to Queen Elizabeth II, Coutts, one of the world's oldest banks, is trying to modernize.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Is a dividend bonanza about to kick off at HSBC Holdings plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc posts £2bn loss. Buy or sell?
- Is it too late to buy GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glencore plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- 3 hot dates for your August investing diaries
- Should you buy bank shares after stress test results?
- Why would Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc inflict negative interest rates on its customers?