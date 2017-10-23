Edition:
United Kingdom

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

RBS.L on London Stock Exchange

279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
279.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,806,894
52-wk High
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00

Chart for

About

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): £32,608.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,962.11
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about RBS.L

FCA weighs further action over RBS small business treatment

LONDON Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FCA weighs further action over RBS small business treatment

LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.

23 Oct 2017

RBS keeps compensation pot for restructuring claims at 400 mln pounds

LONDON, Oct 23 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday the potential bill for claims against its small business restructuring division will remain at 400 million pounds ($528 million) after misconduct allegations against it were dismissed by Britain's financial regulator.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-UK's FCA updates on review of RBS's treatment of SME customers

* UK'S FCA - UPDATE ON THE FCA'S REVIEW OF RBS'S TREATMENT OF SME CUSTOMERS REFERRED TO ITS GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING GROUP‍​

23 Oct 2017

Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

19 Oct 2017

British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report

LONDON Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, MPs said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report

LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report

LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report into the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

Queen's bank goes for younger clients as rivals try to steal crown

LONDON After three centuries as banker to Britain's rich and famous, from Charles Dickens to Queen Elizabeth II, Coutts, one of the world's oldest banks, is trying to modernize.

13 Oct 2017
» More RBS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More RBS.L Market Views