Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)
RCH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
32.95CAD
23 Oct 2017
32.95CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.35 (+1.07%)
$0.35 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
$32.60
$32.60
Open
$32.58
$32.58
Day's High
$32.99
$32.99
Day's Low
$32.58
$32.58
Volume
22,311
22,311
Avg. Vol
30,657
30,657
52-wk High
$33.68
$33.68
52-wk Low
$24.75
$24.75
About
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. is a distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. The Company's product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,944.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.08
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|14.09
BRIEF-RICHELIEU REPORTS 15 PCT INCREASE IN SALES IN Q3
* RICHELIEU REPORTS A 15% INCREASE IN SALES AND A NEW ACQUISITION IN OHIO, U.S. IN THE THIRD QUARTER
BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX.N)
|$65.88
|-1.42
|Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK.N)
|$264.14
|-0.38
|Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG.N)
|$49.08
|+0.16
|Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS.OQ)
|$33.30
|-0.71
|Interface, Inc. (TILE.OQ)
|$21.80
|-0.25