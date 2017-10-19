Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)

UPDATE 4-Canada's No. 1 wireless carrier sees 'anemic' iPhone 8 demand TORONTO, Oct 19 The chief executive of Canada's biggest wireless company said on Thursday that he is seeing little demand for Apple Inc's iPhone 8, adding to concerns about prospects for sales of the device.

BRIEF-Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02‍​ * Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.02‍​

Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles Oct 19 Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its wireless unit, as it added the highest number of postpaid subscribers in eight years.

BRIEF-RCI announces agreement to acquire DAE * RCI - DAE's offices in Australia, New zealand, US and Egypt will become part of RCI upon completion of the acquisition

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up to 3-week high, boosted by Rogers TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

Rogers' profit beats on wireless strength but cable drags TORONTO Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc reported a greater-than-expected 35 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as a gain in wireless subscribers offset declines in its cable TV business.

